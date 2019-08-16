Kibwana announces his 2022 bid for presidency

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana yesterday said he will try his luck in the country’s top political contest in 2022.

“I mentioned this month that I’ll be on the ballot come 2022.”

Prof Kibwana spoke of his presidential ambitions during the Fifth Annual Tobong’u Lore (welcome home) Festival in Turkana. He advised DP William Ruto to reach out to former Prime minister Raila Odinga for the sake of peace and unity of the country.

“I wish you could also sit with Raila. That will send a good message to the country,” he said.

The event was attended by several leaders. Governor Josphat Nanok urged county assemblies to engage the public while debating constitutional amendment bills.

He said the Punguza Mizigo Bill by Thirdway Alliance and the proposals that will be made by the BBI should be critically analysed to see which one is of benefit to the country. He, however, raised his doubts on the country’s preparedness to hold a referendum, saying it might not be having enough funds.

Nanok said counties do not have a budget for public participation in the referendum debate, same to the national government.

“I don’t think we have money for a referendum in the national budget. These are questions that need to be solved so we don’t have any roadblock on any bill,” he said.

Ruto, who was as chief guest, said the Turkana cultural fete is a global event that advocates peace. He said Tobonglore is not just a function but a global event for peaceful coexistence in society.

“Tobonglore is not a function of the county or a national government. It’s a global event because we all come here to the cradle of mankind with rich culture,” he said.

He said Turkana is a unique and special place as there is no other cradle of mankind in the world.

Pastoral communities drawn from different countries, including Topasa from South Sudan, Nyangatom from Ethiopia and Karamoja from Uganda, attend to celebrate humanity and foster peace.

Governor Nanok said it’s a celebration that brings all Ateker communities through their rich culture.

“We bring cohesion to our brothers from Karamoja of Uganda, Iteso of Kenya, Toposa of South Sudan and Lonyangatom of Ethiopia as an outlet ear to spread peace. We’ve held many meetings across the borders to end cattle rusting and reduce killings of people.”

Also present were MP John Lodepe (Turkana Central), Ethiopian Ambassador Meles Alem and Governor Sudan Louis Lobong of Kapoeta state, South Sudan.