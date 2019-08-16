Kangemi residents protest against census hiring

Police on Thursday lobbed tear gas canisters to disperse hundreds of Kangemi residents who stormed a census enumerators training centre to protest against alleged flawed hiring.

The residents of Westlands constituency engaged police in running battles for about two hours claiming chiefs had denied them census jobs and hired people from outside.

“It is clear that the government, through local representatives, has not allowed us to be part of the enumerators and believe that this will be a strong reason for us not to be counted,” Steven Namayi told the Star at New Kihumbuini Primary School.

“We suspect that they have brought the outsiders to manipulate the outcome of the people counted.”

Chaos erupted when the Nairobi county commissioner Flora Mworoa asked residents to forward only three names for the task.

The youths demanded fresh recruitment.

“We have listened and we will have your people included. Bring the names,” she said.

National Gender and Equality Commission chair Joyce Mutinda said no outsiders were hired but eligible Kenyans.

“We are here to agree and believe that everyone should be allowed to count irrespective of the tribe, region or race,” she said.

The residents said the majority of enumerators are from Eastlands, South B and Riverside.

“I don't know how those who have been brought to this area from other regions will be able to understand Westlands and walk around well,” Owino Nafula told the Star.