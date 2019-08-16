STAYING PUT

Governor Nanok insists he is still ODM vice-chair

In Summary

• The orange party on June 27 announced the ouster of Nanok as the party’s vice-chair as he had publicly disowned the party to join the Tanga Tanga movement.

• The Turkana county boss said area leaders deserve respect.

by HESBORN ETYANG Correspondent, Turkana
News
16 August 2019 - 19:00
Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok chats with ODM leader Raila Odinga during the Turkana cultural fete on August 16, 2019.
Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok chats with ODM leader Raila Odinga during the Turkana cultural fete on August 16, 2019.
Image: HESBORN ETYANG

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok on Friday blamed ODM party for 'kicking him' out as vice-chairman.

The orange party on June 27 announced the ouster of Nanok as the party’s vice-chair as he had publicly disowned the party to join the Tanga Tanga movement.

“Following numerous public pronouncements that he has quit the ODM party, the NEC has unanimously resolved to replace Nanok as the party vice-chairman with Loima MP Jeremiah Lomorukai. He was welcomed to the NEC by the party leader Raila Odinga,” read the tweet by ODM.

Nanok said insisted he is still the ODM vice chairman because the right measures to kick him out were not followed and no without consultation was done.

The Turkana county boss said area leaders deserve respect and he still stands firm as the vice-chairman of ODM since the party didn't follow the right measures for his removal.

ODM leader Raila Odinga, however, said Nanok announced publicly that he has joined the Tanga Tanga movement and he should not say he doesn't know he was kicked out.

"I was invited for Turkana Cultural fete, to celebrate but Nanok has lectured me. It's clear Nanok publicly left the party after decided to join Tanga Tanga movement and it's even in the Media," Raila said.

He said they are ready to accommodate him again if he wishes to come back.

More:

Nanok scoffs at Raila over expulsion as ODM vice chair

He says party made the decision to expel him 'to gain political influence'.
News
1 month ago

Lomorukai replaces Nanok as ODM vice chair

Orange party backs President Kenyatta's war on corruption.
News
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by HESBORN ETYANG Correspondent, Turkana
News
16 August 2019 - 19:00

Most Popular

  1. Why you should limit cups of tea, coffee you take
    11h ago Big Read

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    11h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Living with headaches is not normal
    11h ago Big Read

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

Latest Videos