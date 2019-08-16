Drug suspect Punjani discharged from hospital in Mumbai

According to Punjani's sister, the raid at the suspect's bungalow is very normal.

"There is no proof, Kenyan cops have conducted the raid but have they found anything? There has to be facts and figures. It's not a new thing as the Kenyan police have been investigating the matter since 2010," she said.

Police raided Punjani's home on Monday, a day after Interior CS Fred Matian'gi said no individual, no matter how connected, will be spared in the war on drugs.

Plain-clothes police and GSU officers camped at the home in Nyali area as K-9 Unit police officers used sniffer dogs to search the house.

On Wednesday, three foreigners were arrested including Punjani's wife, Karki Sushmija, after police again raided his home in search of narcotics.

The five-hour search found no drugs.

However, on Thursday, a Shanzu court ordered the immediate release of Shumshija after police failed to link her to drug trafficking.

Four other suspects were also set free.