Commissioner denies disabled applicants census jobs, says no bias

Kisii county commissioner Godfrey Kigochi has said there was no discrimination in the disqualification of two disabled applicants from the census exercise.

Kigochi said the impairments the pair suffer would curtail them from effectively discharging the mandate required as content supervisors.

“One applicant was blind and the other was wheelchair-bound and had mental challenges, these cannot allow them to carry out the tasks required of the jobs,” Kigochi said.

He, however, said replacements had been found and there should be no cause for alarm.

“All the recruits have undergone the requisite training and are raring to go,” Kigochi said.

The commissioner has received much criticism following the dismissal of physically impaired duo last week.

An activist termed the sacking as unprocedural, lacking merit and criminal.

