'NOT UP TOTASK'

Commissioner denies disabled applicants census jobs, says no bias

One applicant was blind and the other was wheelchair-bound and had mental challenges.

In Summary

• Kigochi said the impairments the pair suffer would curtail them from effectively discharging the mandate required as content supervisors.

• He, however, said replacements had been found and there should be no cause for alarm. 

by MAGATI OBEBO Correspondent, Kisii
News
16 August 2019 - 07:45
The 2009 census report that was launched at the KICC in Nairobi. /FILE
The 2009 census report that was launched at the KICC in Nairobi. /FILE

Kisii county commissioner Godfrey Kigochi has said there was no discrimination in the disqualification of two disabled applicants from the census exercise.

Kigochi said the impairments the pair suffer would curtail them from effectively discharging the mandate required as content supervisors.

“One applicant was blind and the other was wheelchair-bound and had mental challenges, these cannot allow them to carry out the tasks required of the jobs,” Kigochi said.

He, however, said replacements had been found and there should be no cause for alarm. 

“All the recruits have undergone the requisite training and are raring to go,” Kigochi said.

The commissioner has received much criticism following the dismissal of physically impaired duo last week.

An activist termed the sacking as unprocedural, lacking merit and criminal.

(edited by O. Owino)

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MAGATI OBEBO Correspondent, Kisii
News
16 August 2019 - 07:45

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Former Ugandan MP Byanyima lands top UN job
    1d ago Africa

  3. Sex more enjoyable after vasectomy
    1d ago Big Read

  4. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

Latest Videos