CJ asks Kenyans to consider alternative dispute resolution

Chief Justice David Maraga has asked Kenyans to consider for the Alternative Dispute Resolution as mechanisms in solving their disagreements.

Maraga said ADR works well because both parties talk things over, guided by people who know the issues at hand better than the courts.

He spoke on Friday in Nyamira where he officially opened the Nyamira Law Courts.

The CJ said that improving existing courts and opening new ones is a Judiciary aggressive programme to take our services closer to the people.

He said Nyamira residents and court users used to travel more than 80 kilometres away to the neighbouring county of Bomet.