CJ asks Kenyans to consider alternative dispute resolution

Chief Justice David Maraga has asked Kenyans to consider for the Alternative Dispute Resolution as mechanisms in solving their disagreements.
Maraga said ADR works well because both parties talk things over, guided by people who know the issues at hand better than the courts.
He spoke on Friday in Nyamira where he officially opened the Nyamira Law Courts.
The CJ said that improving existing courts and opening new ones is a Judiciary aggressive programme to take our services closer to the people.
He said Nyamira residents and court users used to travel more than 80 kilometres away to the neighbouring county of Bomet.
He added that long-distance travel frustrates witnesses which leads to inordinate delays in the administration of justice.
Maraga said cases of internecine violence have become a matter of great concern in the area.
He said out of the 3,583 cases in the magistrates’ courts only 486 were civil matters between July last year.
Maraga said the project was built at a cost of Sh118 million funded by the World Bank through the Judicial Performance Improvement Project.
The facility has a station where lactating mothers serving in the court can breastfeed their babies.
Maraga has said that improved facilities will create a conducive working place for judicial officers and staff, which will translate to offering better and faster services.
He said more projects of such kind are lined up for inauguration in the course of the year.