FAKE JOBS

Beware of fake USAID Facebook jobs, US Embassy warns

• The Embassy is calling on the public members to share the message widely in order to prevent people behind it from conning Kenyans.

• The group is targeting jobless and innocent Kenyans.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
16 August 2019 - 13:15
US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter during an interview at the US embassy Gigiri on May 2, 2019.
US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter during an interview at the US embassy Gigiri on May 2, 2019.
Image: VICTOR IMBOTO

The American Embassy in Kenya cautioned Kenyans of a fake Facebook page posting USAID Kenya jobs.

The embassy said on Friday that the page is being used to trick innocent Kenyans who might end up losing their money as they try to secure fake jobs.

The embassy is calling on the public members to share the message widely in order to prevent people behind it from conning Kenyans.

 
 
 

The group is claiming to employ a massive number of Kenyans for various job positions which can only be secured by depositing some amount of money.

The group is targeting jobless and innocent Kenyans.

The Public Service Commission in May raised an alarm over rising cases of fraud from individuals who claim to offer jobs.

The commission said it had received several complaints from Kenyans who had fallen into the trap after being hoodwinked to pay amounts ranging from Sh500 to Sh10,000.

The commission said conmen direct the victims to send money through M-Pesa, which is alleged to be for either their medical examination or clearance with the National Intelligence Service.

