Beware of fake USAID Facebook jobs, US Embassy warns

The embassy is calling on the public members to share the message widely in order to prevent people behind it from conning Kenyans.

The group is claiming to employ a massive number of Kenyans for various job positions which can only be secured by depositing some amount of money.

The group is targeting jobless and innocent Kenyans.

The Public Service Commission in May raised an alarm over rising cases of fraud from individuals who claim to offer jobs.

The commission said it had received several complaints from Kenyans who had fallen into the trap after being hoodwinked to pay amounts ranging from Sh500 to Sh10,000.

The commission said conmen direct the victims to send money through M-Pesa, which is alleged to be for either their medical examination or clearance with the National Intelligence Service.