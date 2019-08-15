Woman stole from lover as 'payment for her services'

A woman on Wednesday told a Kibera court that she had stolen from her ‘boyfriend’ as compensation for her services.

Joyce Okoth said she took Myron Odhiambo’s electronics after spending four days at his house "serving him without pay".

Okoth is charged with stealing items worth more than Sh300,000. She said she had visited Odhiambo on January 2 and left after spending three nights at his place in Nairobi West.

Odhiambo said he invited Okoth to his house and after having a good time for four days, she left early on January 5 after picking his laptop and three tablets he had carried home from the office.

“I went to bed leaving Joyce watching movies in the living room. A few minutes later, she came into the bedroom to borrow my phone which she wanted to use for internet,” he told senior resident magistrate Boaz Ombewa.

However, after some hours, he grew suspicious when he woke up to a loud silence.

“It is very unusual for her to be quiet since she loves listening to music,” Odhiambo said.

He got up to check if she had fallen asleep in the living room, he said.

“I found her girl missing, together with some of my belongings.”

Security guards manning the house said they were asleep and did not see the girl leave, the court heard.

Odhiambo said he went to Safaricom offices to get his M-Pesa records where he retrieved a phone number belonging to the taxi driver who had dropped off his girlfriend at his apartment.

“I called her and asked why she had stolen from me. She bluntly responded that she was paying herself for the services she had rendered."

He asserted that he had no business agreement with the accused and neither had he picked her from the streets.

“It was the first time she was visiting me at my house. I didn’t like her because she regularly asks me for petty cash,” he said.

Odhiambo reported the matter at Nairobi West police station.

Okoth is accused of stealing a HP laptop worth Sh135,000, three tablets worth Sh160,000 and hard disc worth Sh16,000. She, however, sent her sister to return the hard disc but declined to give him anything else.

Edited by R.Wamochie