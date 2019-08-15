Raila is my friend and political ally, Waiguru reveals

• She said Raila publicly declares his support for women leadership.
Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has opened up on her special relationship with ODM party leader Raila Odinga.
Speaking during a KTN on Wednesday, Waiguru said she especially admires Raila's support for gender equality.
"Raila Odinga is my friend, he is my political ally. We discuss serious talks. We had a history but we settled that," she said.
"One thing I have admired about Raila Odinga is his understanding and support for gender equality. He is one leader who is willing to stand with women," she said.
"Raila during my wedding was very clear about promoting gender equality. During the late Laboso's memorial he went further to outline the plight of women leadership," Waiguru said.
The Kirinyaga County boss lauded the Building Bridges Initiative for bringing cohesion and unity in the country.
"We were at a very bad state as a country in 2017. Thanks to the handshake, cohesion and unity have been embraced by Kenyans. I needed to let Raila know that I support his handshake with Uhuru," she said.
When asked whether she has ambitions to run for a higher political seat in 2022 Waiguru said she is qualified to run for a higher seat citing that in politics one has to be ambitious.
"Masinde Muliro said that if you have no ambitions then you have no business in politics," she said.
I am not shy. I am in politics, and I have ambitions but my ambitions will be determined by the people of Kenya, not by an individual or six or seven people.Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru
Waiguru, however, said that the top seat she runs for in 2022 will be solely determined by the Jubilee Party.
"Jubilee party makes decisions of its flag bearers. The party exists, Uhuru is the party leader while Ruto is the deputy party leader. I too belong to the party. If a decision is made then I will make a decision. I operate within the party's decision," she said.
Waiguru said if her party chooses her to contest for country's top executive seats then her ambitions will be supported by Kenyans.
"Anyone with a political ear will listen to the voice of the people Kenya. And already if you go to a region, people are talking, people are accessing the leaders and they will determine based on the outputs," she said.
The Kirinyaga County boss said it was too soon to preempt whether she has a political deal with Deputy President William Ruto or Raila.
"The decision Mt Kenya will follow will be informed by Jubilee party leader Uhuru Kenyatta," she said.
She criticised any moves by politicians to divide Kenyans citing Ruto's assassination plot was a wake-up call to the Mount Kenya region.
"You cannot wake up and only choose to claim that leaders in the Mount Kenya region wanted to assassinate you. How do 40 people meet in a room to plan a murder? This was a strategy to divide us and we cannot accept that," Waiguru stated.
Ruto, who is considered the front-runner for the Jubilee ticket in 2022, said the Party members will convene and decide on a flag bearer for the presidency and the other elective seats including the deputy president.
The DP his on record saying he is ready to retire and go home with Uhuru should he lose the polls in 2022.
Uhuru in June urged leaders to stop politicking and focus on working to improve the lives of Kenyans.