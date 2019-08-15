Raila is my friend and political ally, Waiguru reveals

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has opened up on her special relationship with ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during a KTN on Wednesday, Waiguru said she especially admires Raila's support for gender equality.

"Raila Odinga is my friend, he is my political ally. We discuss serious talks. We had a history but we settled that," she said.

"One thing I have admired about Raila Odinga is his understanding and support for gender equality. He is one leader who is willing to stand with women," she said.

She said Raila publicly declares his support for women leadership.

"Raila during my wedding was very clear about promoting gender equality. During the late Laboso's memorial he went further to outline the plight of women leadership," Waiguru said.

The Kirinyaga County boss lauded the Building Bridges Initiative for bringing cohesion and unity in the country.

"We were at a very bad state as a country in 2017. Thanks to the handshake, cohesion and unity have been embraced by Kenyans. I needed to let Raila know that I support his handshake with Uhuru," she said.

When asked whether she has ambitions to run for a higher political seat in 2022 Waiguru said she is qualified to run for a higher seat citing that in politics one has to be ambitious.

"Masinde Muliro said that if you have no ambitions then you have no business in politics," she said.