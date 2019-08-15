New currency case: Omtatah, CBK agree KICC and Jomo Kenyatta statue unveiled on different days

• It was agreed that the statue and KICC building were unveiled a day apart - September 10 and 11, 1973.

15 August 2019 - 16:00
Activist Okiyah Omtatah and the three judges in the new currency case arrive at KICC on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Image: FAITH MUTEGI

 Activist Okiyah Omtatah, lawyers, judges and CBK officials on Thursday visited KICC in a bid to determine whether the statue of former President Jomo Kenyatta is part of the building.

Omtatah and CBK officials agreed the two were unveiled a day apart - September 10 and 11, 1973.

They agreed the statue was unveiled on September 10, 1973.

The KICC building they agreed was opened on September 11.

The statue was unveiled by retired President Daniel Moi while the KICC building was unveiled by founding President Jomo Kenyatta.

At the time KICC tower opened, the statue was in existence. 

Omtatah said the picture in dispute being the statue is a not an architectural masterpiece.

CBK through lawyer Ochieng Oduol said the distance between the tower and statue does not matter.

He said the two features cannot be separated and they are one and the same.

Omtatah said the statue is not part of KICC.

He said assuming the statue was carved on KICC building, it would still be disqualified in terms of Article 234 of the Constitution.

 

The three-judge bench hearing the case challenging the use of the statute in the new currency notes said they were persuaded to make a visit to the site following arguments by Omtatah that will enable the court to determine for itself whether or not the first President's statue is part of the KICC building.

Justices George Kimondo, Anthony Murima and Asenath Nyaboke said the session was a formal court session.

The court will on September 27 rule on whether it will suspend the ongoing circulation of new currency notes.

News
15 August 2019 - 16:00

