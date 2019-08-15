Met Department warns of strong winds at the Coast

The weatherman has warned of strong southerly winds of more than 20 meters per second (m/s) expected over the Coastal parts of Kenya and the Eastern parts of Kenya on Thursday.

In an advisory, the met officials noted that the winds are expected to prevail till Friday at 10 pm, with large waves of heights above two meters over the Western Indian Ocean being realised.

The winds and waves will hit most from 3 am on Thursday to 9 pm on Friday in areas of Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale and Taita Taveta.

Other areas include Marsabit, Samburu, Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo, Garissa, Kitui and Makueni.

“Residents in all mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for very strong winds and very strong winds,” the Met Department said.

Large waves could lower visibility, cause capsizing of boats and pose danger to beachgoers.

The warning comes as hundreds of students from holidays visit Jomo Kenyatta’s beach popularly known as Pirates.

Early this month, a fishing boat with four fishermen capsized between Ziwayuu and Tenewi islands off the Kipini Coast, Tana Delta.

The captain swam to the shore as huge waves swept the boat to the reef.

The bodies of two fishermen were retrieved after five days while the third is yet to be found.

On July 14, another boat capsized in the same area after being hit by strong waves, emptying everything including the crew.

Another boat later tugged it to the landing bay safely as the crew swam to the shore.