REFERENDUM DEBATE

Kibwana to politicians: Don't take Ruto for granted

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
15 August 2019 - 17:29
Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has urged top leaders to unite for the sake of peace.

"I wish you could also sit with Raila. That will send a good message to the country," Kibwana said.

He spoke in Turkana on Thursday during the fifth annual Tobong'u Lore festival which was attended by several leaders including the Deputy President William Ruto.

Kibwana said that Ruto matters.

Kibwana added that he will also be in the race for the top seat in the country come 2022.

"I mentioned this month that I will be in the ballot come 2022."

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok  said county assemblies should engage the public while debating the amendment Bill.

Nanok said Punguza Mizigo proposal by Thirdway Alliance party and that which will be proposed by the BBI should be critically analysed to see which one is of benefit to the country.

He raised his doubts on the preparedness of the country to hold a referendum, saying that the country might not be having enough funds.

He said county governments do not have budget for public participation on the referendum debate, sane to the national government.

"I do not think we have money for a referendum in the national budget. These are questions that need to be solved so that we do not have any roadblock on any Bill," Nanok said.

