Kenya Railways to add five more Madaraka Express coaches from Monday

• Kenya Railways also targets to improve the quality of transportation on the Nairobi Commuter Railway (NCR) service.
• In June Kenya Railways introduced 40 refurbished coaches on various Commuter Railway routes in Nairobi.
In a bid to enhance transport on the SGR, Kenya Railways on Thursday announced the addition of five coaches from August 19 - 22, 2019 for the Nairobi to Mombasa morning train and the Mombasa to Nairobi afternoon train.
The move follows high demand from Kenyans in purchasing the Madaraka Express tickets.
According to Kenya Railways, the Ruiru - CBD route has received six coaches as it looks to roll out the remaining in the coming weeks.
PUBLIC NOTICE: Due to high demand for Madaraka Express tickets, we hereby announce an addition of five coaches from August 19 - 22, 2019 for the NRB – MSA morning train and the MSA – NRB afternoon train. pic.twitter.com/3HslIcnha0— Kenya Railways (@KenyaRailways_) August 15, 2019
Kenya Railways intends to grow the number of monthly commuters from the current 300,000 passengers to more than two million in the next two years.
The Ruiru-CBD route is served by 20 coaches at the rate of Sh50 per passenger. Train fares are constant irrespective of the weather conditions.
The coaches have been rehabilitated in phases as the KR awaits new Diesel Multiple Unit (DMUs) from Spain.
KR had in February announced it will purchase 11 DMUs this year at a cost of Sh1.15 billion.
This month alone Kenya railways made announcements on the progress of Phase two of the standard gauge railway stations in Ongata Rongai, Ngong and Maai Mahiu stations.