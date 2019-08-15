Kenya Railways to add five more Madaraka Express coaches from Monday

In a bid to enhance transport on the SGR, Kenya Railways on Thursday announced the addition of five coaches from August 19 - 22, 2019 for the Nairobi to Mombasa morning train and the Mombasa to Nairobi afternoon train.

The move follows high demand from Kenyans in purchasing the Madaraka Express tickets.

In June Kenya Railways introduced 40 refurbished coaches on various Commuter Railway routes in Nairobi.

According to Kenya Railways, the Ruiru - CBD route has received six coaches as it looks to roll out the remaining in the coming weeks.

Kenya Railways also targets to improve the quality of transportation on the Nairobi Commuter Railway (NCR) service.