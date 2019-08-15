Girl, 5, narrates how 'Babu' defiled her

She timidly walked into the dock, her head barely visible from the court gallery.

From her testimony, she was well aware that she would be a witness in court on a crime she barely understood.

Even though she could not recall the date when it happened, AB could recall vividly how a man only known to her as ‘Babu’ defiled her.

“We were at Babu’s house together with my friend XY. He had called us to assist him to wash utensils, saying do not know how to do it,” she began.

She shyly bit her fingers while staring at the ground. She did not respond to the prosecutor’s interrogations until the questions were rephrased by the magistrate.

“Babu then told us to watch a cartoon on the television. As we were watching, he came and removed our clothes, then removed his,” she told the court.

AB said the accused then went ahead and defiled her before defiling her friend XY.

“After that, he told us not to tell anyone and bought us each a sweet,” she said.

When the prosecution asked her to identify the victim, she pointed at the accused who was sitting in the opposite dock.

She then stared at the prosecutor. Occasionally, she touched the round knot on her ponytail with eyes fixed on her cream skater dress.

AB told the magistrate that her mother had informed her that she would appear in court yesterday and refuted claims by the accused that she had been coached to give false testimony.

The man was arrested by neighbours after XY’s mother caught him locked up in his house with the minor.

According to the charge sheet, on July 23, 2018, the man defiled two girls both aged five in his house in Kawangware, Nairobi.

XY’s mother said her instincts guided her to man’s house where she knew her daughter was. She said she was just suspicious of the man.

“I went to his house where I found the man inside with my daughter,” the mother said.

The mother said when the man did not open the door she called neighbours who forced their way into the house.

XY’s mother said her daughter came out walking slightly bent and seemingly in pain before narrating what happened to her.

The neighbours arrested the man and took him to Riruta police post while the children were taken to Coptic Hospital.