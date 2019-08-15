Foreigner cries in impersonation case

A Syrian man broke down at Milimani court after pleading guilty to using another person's passport.

Mohammad Kheder on Wednesday informed the court that his family house had been bombed and he decided to escape by whatever means.

He said his Syrian passport would not have been accepted anywhere, thus he had to do anything he could to escape trouble.

"My three children were killed in the bomb in Syria and my wife is now amputated," Kheder said.

He asked the court to release him as soon as possible so he could meet his remaining children.

The foreigner was nabbed by police officers on August 12 at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport while departing to Istanbul, Turkey.

Kheder is said to have been in possession of a Kuwait passport.

Senior principal magistrate Hellen Okwani directed that Kheder be sentenced on August 16.

Edited by R.Wamochie