Drunk city cop disarmed, arrested by colleagues

A drunk Administration Police officer was on Wednesday evening disarmed and arrested by his colleagues.

Patrick Makori, who had been deployed at Capitol Hill area was found lying beside the Nairobi's Ruai-Kagundo road near the underpass at 4 pm.

“He was placed in a cell at Ruai police station pending further action,” the police report registered under OB Number 49/14/08/19 said.

The OB registered in Kayole division at Mawe Mbili police post said that Patrick Makori (240971) was deployed on duty at Capitol Hill area with Benjamin Kisilu (51078) at about 4 pm.

Kisilu came back to the post alone and reported that his colleague (Makori) was on duty very drunk and violent.

He further said that the said officer was still armed and he feared he would harm him.

“Immediately no.213102 s/sgt Reuben Gwako and team rushed to the scene they found him still in uniform and totally drunk lying beside the road,” the OB said.

“He was disarmed and again he became violent and the team went back to the post for reinforcement.”

His colleagues later arrested the officer.