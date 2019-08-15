"DANGEROUS DJ"

DJ 'Moh Spice' arrested after public display of firearm at a club

• The DJ was in possession of  Steyr Pistol and 174 rounds of ammunition.

• He was arrested at Space Lounge along Ngong Road.

by SHEILA NJAMBI
15 August 2019 - 13:01
Kenyan DJ Nicholas Mugo Mwangi popularly known as 'Moh Spice' was on Wednesday night arrested at Space lounge Ngong road for public display of a firearm.

The arrest of' Moh Spice' by the DCI's Special Crimes Prevention unit comes after a public outcry when photos were posted online showing him with the pistol tucked during an event at K1 Clubhouse.

 A Steyr Pistol and  174 rounds of ammunition were confiscated from him.

 

The DJ is now in police custody pending further investigations.

