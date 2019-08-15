DJ 'Moh Spice' arrested after public display of firearm at a club

• The DJ was in possession of Steyr Pistol and 174 rounds of ammunition.
• He was arrested at Space Lounge along Ngong Road.
Kenyan DJ Nicholas Mugo Mwangi popularly known as 'Moh Spice' was on Wednesday night arrested at Space lounge Ngong road for public display of a firearm.
The arrest of' Moh Spice' by the DCI's Special Crimes Prevention unit comes after a public outcry when photos were posted online showing him with the pistol tucked during an event at K1 Clubhouse.
A Steyr Pistol and 174 rounds of ammunition were confiscated from him.
The DJ is now in police custody pending further investigations.