Child acts shine in East Africa's Got Talent

The Got Talent franchise has finally reached East Africa and people from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda are eager to prove that they have what it takes.

The judges who include Tanzanian Vanessa Mdee, Kenyan Jeff Koinange, Ugandan Gaetono Kagwa and Rwandese DJ Makeda Mahadeo, held audition in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa.

So what does East Africa have to offer? Well if we’re going by the second episode, which aired last Sunday, its acrobats. And more acrobats and then dancers disguised as acrobats.

Our lithe limbed, flexible brothers and sisters came out in full force showing us exactly how high they can jump with each act displaying a dizzying range of talent that at some points had me at the edge of my seat.

Their athleticism and art was clear to see in the way they moved and their choreography was for some of them, breath taking. Particularly Nairobi group Art Zone who went through with three yes’s from the judges.

However while, we may have been inundated by dance/acrobatic acts, it was the children that really stole the show. The first being child drumming prodigy Trouble Elvis who’s passion for Jazz drumming was clear to see from the get go. Watching him sit behind drums far larger than himself, he gave a magnetic performance showing that whatever happens in this show, Elvis is going to very very great places.

The other stand out performance was from brother and sister Esther and Ezekiel whose vocals were electrifying. Whether it was while singing in harmony beautifully, or separately, it was an incredible thing to watch. You can feel their hunger and love for what they do, and you can see the complete support they have for each other. They are definitely ones to keep an eye on during the show.

Who will be East Africa’s greatest talent? I couldn’t tell you right now, but I can promise you it’s going to be a great ride!

Till next week!