ONE SUSPECT PLEADS NOT GUILTY

10 UK nationals sought over tax evasion

Court issues summonses after KRA prosecutor Adoo says some directors are at large

In Summary

• Nyaloti issued the summons for the suspects to appear in court on August 23.

• The directors are Philippe Storm, George Zarya, Salul Harshad, Ludovic Gunnar, Sunir Maheskumar, Anish Maheshkumar, Frieddrich Gotz among others.

by ANDREW KASUKU
News
15 August 2019 - 00:00
Magistrate's gavel
Magistrate's gavel
Image: FILE

Police are hunting for 10 UK nationals for tax evasion running into millions of shillings. 

Mombasa chief magistrate Ednah Nyaloti issued the summonses after Kenya Revenue Authority prosecutor Moses Adoo told the court that they are at large.

The directors are Philippe Storm, George Zarya, Salul Harshad, Ludovic Gunnar, Sunir Maheskumar, Anish Maheshkumar, Frieddrich Gotz among others.

“I request the court to issue summons to the suspects who are wanted by the police in relation to charges of tax evasion. The suspects are believed to be directors with homes in Nairobi,” he said.

They are charged that between January 1, 2018 and July 20, 2019, being directors of a public liability company they jointly,with others not before court failed to pay to the Commissioner of Domestic Tax Value Added Tax Sh5,778,181.23.

Nyaloti issued the summons for the suspects to appear in court on August 23.

“I, hereby, order that the suspects should appear before this court on the mentioned dates. If they fail to appear, the police can arrest the suspects and produce them before the plea court,” she said.

One director Aaron John Kitchener appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to submit a tax return by the due date. 

The charges read that on or about June 30, 2016, in Kenya, being a resident of Kenya, for income Tax Act purposes, and  being an employee of XFOR Security Solutions Ltd, without any reasonable cause failed to submit to the Commissioner of Domestic Taxes his returns for the year of income of 2015.

The court released Kitchener on a Kenyan surety bond of Sh3 million and ordered him to deposit his passport with the court.

The matter will be mentioned on August 23 for the pretrial.

Meanwhile, in the same court, a 42-year-old man was charged with being in possession of excise stamps made without the authority of the commissioner.

John Odouri ,who appeared before Mombasa chief magistrate Ednah  Nyaloti, pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was released on a bond of Sh1 million with one similar surety.

The court heard that on February 15 at Nyali estate in Mombasa, he was found in possession of three rolls of excise stamps made without the authority of the Commissioner of Domestic Taxes.

The matter will be mentioned on August 23.

Three Chinese directors charged with tax evasion

Amount affected liability to tax by reducing value-added tax.
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ANDREW KASUKU
News
15 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. How false spy, gun charges upended journalist's life
    22h ago Big Read

  2. Corridors of Power
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  3. US believes Russian explosion connected with cruise missile
    1d ago World

  4. How an apostrophe meant an extra holiday in Ghana
    18h ago Africa

Latest Videos