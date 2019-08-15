10 UK nationals sought over tax evasion

Police are hunting for 10 UK nationals for tax evasion running into millions of shillings.

Mombasa chief magistrate Ednah Nyaloti issued the summonses after Kenya Revenue Authority prosecutor Moses Adoo told the court that they are at large.

The directors are Philippe Storm, George Zarya, Salul Harshad, Ludovic Gunnar, Sunir Maheskumar, Anish Maheshkumar, Frieddrich Gotz among others.

“I request the court to issue summons to the suspects who are wanted by the police in relation to charges of tax evasion. The suspects are believed to be directors with homes in Nairobi,” he said.

They are charged that between January 1, 2018 and July 20, 2019, being directors of a public liability company they jointly,with others not before court failed to pay to the Commissioner of Domestic Tax Value Added Tax Sh5,778,181.23.

Nyaloti issued the summons for the suspects to appear in court on August 23.

“I, hereby, order that the suspects should appear before this court on the mentioned dates. If they fail to appear, the police can arrest the suspects and produce them before the plea court,” she said.

One director Aaron John Kitchener appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to submit a tax return by the due date.

The charges read that on or about June 30, 2016, in Kenya, being a resident of Kenya, for income Tax Act purposes, and being an employee of XFOR Security Solutions Ltd, without any reasonable cause failed to submit to the Commissioner of Domestic Taxes his returns for the year of income of 2015.

The court released Kitchener on a Kenyan surety bond of Sh3 million and ordered him to deposit his passport with the court.

The matter will be mentioned on August 23 for the pretrial.

Meanwhile, in the same court, a 42-year-old man was charged with being in possession of excise stamps made without the authority of the commissioner.

John Odouri ,who appeared before Mombasa chief magistrate Ednah Nyaloti, pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was released on a bond of Sh1 million with one similar surety.

The court heard that on February 15 at Nyali estate in Mombasa, he was found in possession of three rolls of excise stamps made without the authority of the Commissioner of Domestic Taxes.

The matter will be mentioned on August 23.