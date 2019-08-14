STREAMLINING STATISTICS

Uhuru signs into law Statistics, Accreditation Service Bills

In Summary

• The Statistics (Amendment) Bill, aims at streamlining the management of statistical information at national and county levels.

• The new Accreditation Service Act establishes the Kenya National Accreditation Service as the sole national agency charged with the responsibility of managing accreditation services in the country.

by SHEILA NJAMBI
News
14 August 2019 - 13:42
President Uhuru Kenyatta this morning at State House, Nairobi, signed into law the Statistics (Amendment) Bill and the Accreditation Service Bill on August 14, 2019.
President Uhuru Kenyatta this morning at State House, Nairobi, signed into law the Statistics (Amendment) Bill and the Accreditation Service Bill on August 14, 2019.
Image: PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday at State House signed into law the Statistics (Amendment) Bill and the Accreditation Service Bill.

The Statistics (Amendment) Bill, which is now an Act of law, aims at streamlining the management of statistical information at national and county levels.

The bill ensures data collection and processing are conducted in accordance with international best practices and standards.

 

The new law also expands the mandate of the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics by aligning state agency to the provisions of the 2010 Constitution.

The new Accreditation Service Act establishes the Kenya National Accreditation Service as the sole national agency charged with the responsibility of managing accreditation services in the country.

The law, which repeals the Kenya Accreditation Service Order of 2009, establishes a robust framework for the establishment of an internationally recognized accreditation system aimed at strengthening international recognition of Kenyan products.

The bills were presented to the President for signature by Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto in a ceremony attended by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Cheboi, Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale and Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Salai.

MORE:

Uhuru signs new bills to boost country's food security

New irrigation law empowers county governments to establish irrigation development units.
News
1 week ago

Uhuru signs nine bills into law, public to now have easy access to information

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday signed nine bills into law, six of which meet constitutional deadlines. They are the Controller of Budget, the ...
News
2 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by SHEILA NJAMBI
News
14 August 2019 - 13:42

Most Popular

  1. How false spy, gun charges upended journalist's life
    9h ago Big Read

  2. Corridors of Power
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. US believes Russian explosion connected with cruise missile
    17h ago World

  4. Your Wednesday Breakfast Briefing
    9h ago Breakfast Briefing

  5. How an apostrophe meant an extra holiday in Ghana
    5h ago Africa

Latest Videos