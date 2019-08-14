Nakuru to construct staff quarters in all county hospitals

Nakuru county government plans to construct houses for staff in all its health facilities.

Public health chief officer Samuel King’ori said all nurses will be required to live within the hospitals for better service delivery.

King’ori said the construction work will start immediately.

He spoke to the press on Tuesday when he opened Munyu Dispensary in Naivasha East ward.

The health chief officer said it had become difficult for medical personnel to serve residents appropriately as many live kilometres away from the health centres and cannot handle emergencies.

“We are working with other stakeholders to ensure we construct the houses as a matter of urgency,” he said.

King'ori said the county government was committed to ensuring health services are accessed by all in the villages.

The construction of health facilities that stalled will continue with completion scheduled for the next three months, he said.

So far five dispensaries have been opened across the county. Another 10 will be opened in the next two weeks, the chief officer said.

“Some of the facilities have not been opened because they don't have staff and patients toilets but now we have contractors on site," King'ori said.

He said the county had procured drugs that will be distributed to the health centres and staff deployed to begin serving residents.

Naivasha East MCA Stanley Karanja said the opening of the dispensary would reduce the pain residents have been undergoing while seeking health services.

He praised the move to open all the stalled health centres noting that this would come in handy in dealing with disease burden.

“Residents from these villages used to travel for more than 20km to Naivasha town to seek treatment but now they have a modern facility,” he said.

