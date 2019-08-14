Nairobi resident offers himself to Sonko for DG post in rare advert

• On his qualification, Sogoti says he is a university graduate with over 15 years experience in public service.
After a long wait for the city to have a deputy governor, a Nairobi resident has now decided to take action and requested Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to appoint for the position.
Philip Sogoti Chepsat, a voter and a resident of Nairobi made his request as an 'expression of interest' in one of the dailies on Wednesday.
Sogoti believes that he is driven by a 'strong conviction' that he could make a significant contribution to Governor Sonko's efforts to improve Nairobi City.
On his qualification, Sogoti says he is a university graduate with over 15 years experience in public service.
He also said he had made an earlier communication to the governor but was not sure he received it.
Perhaps as a move of soothing the county boss, Sogoti says he is aware that Sonko cherishes openness and transparency.
"I look forward to your kind consideration to make me part of the leadership in Nairobi county. I vow to meet if not exceed, your expectations and the expectations of the residents of Nairobi County," Sogoti says.
Satisfied with a one-man show
However, Sonko has shown no interest in appointing a deputy governor despite a five-hour intense grilling by a Senate oversight committee and the Supreme Court advisory on the issue.
The county boss has appeared not so keen to fill the position that fell vacant for the past one-and-a-half years since the resignation of former Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe on January 30, 2018.
Sonko termed the matter as a "non-issue" when he appeared before the Senate Devolution committee to explain why he has apparently refused to appoint a deputy.
Turning the tables around, Sonko instead accused the senators of failing to pass legislation to guide governors in appointing deputies in case of a vacancy in the office.
“There is no law that compels me to appoint a deputy. But I want to assure that I will appoint a deputy and forward the name to the county assembly the following day after the law is passed,” he said.
In March last year, the Supreme Court gave governors the nod to fill vacant deputy governor positions.
The Apex court, in an advisory opinion, said the governor shall nominate a person to the position within 14 days of the position falling vacant.
The name will then be forwarded to the County Assembly, which the house will either reject or approve the individual to assume office.
In May 2018, Sonko nominated lawyer Miguna Miguna as his deputy.
However, the nomination was later rejected by the Nairobi County Assembly.
In August last year, Sonko shortlisted four women for the deputy position.
They were former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, Nairobi businesswoman Agnes Kagure, former Nairobi woman representative aspirant and lawyer Karen Nyamu and lawyer Jane Weru.
In January this year, Sonko postponed naming his deputy after receiving a letter from the Nasa coalition who asked him to nominate Rahab Wangui.