Nairobi resident offers himself to Sonko for DG post in rare advert

After a long wait for the city to have a deputy governor, a Nairobi resident has now decided to take action and requested Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to appoint for the position.

Philip Sogoti Chepsat, a voter and a resident of Nairobi made his request as an 'expression of interest' in one of the dailies on Wednesday.

Sogoti believes that he is driven by a 'strong conviction' that he could make a significant contribution to Governor Sonko's efforts to improve Nairobi City.

On his qualification, Sogoti says he is a university graduate with over 15 years experience in public service.

He also said he had made an earlier communication to the governor but was not sure he received it.

Perhaps as a move of soothing the county boss, Sogoti says he is aware that Sonko cherishes openness and transparency.

"I look forward to your kind consideration to make me part of the leadership in Nairobi county. I vow to meet if not exceed, your expectations and the expectations of the residents of Nairobi County," Sogoti says.

Satisfied with a one-man show

However, Sonko has shown no interest in appointing a deputy governor despite a five-hour intense grilling by a Senate oversight committee and the Supreme Court advisory on the issue.