Lawyer Nyakundi fails to plead to murder charge

Lawyer Assa Nyakundi was spared pleading to a murder charge because Monday was a public holiday.

The lawyer was meant to take a plea but because the day was declared a public holiday to allow Muslims to celebrate Idd, the court did not sit.

However, defense lawyers appeared before High Court registrar Mukami Wachira who directed that the matter be mentioned on August 28 before the duty judge for further directions.

Nyakundi has since filed three applications challenging Justice Jessie Lessit's order to have him plead to the murder charge.

Last month Nyakundi's lawyers failed to block his plea taking ordered by Justice Lessit.

They appeared before Judge Ngenye Macharia who ordered him to appear before court on August 12.

They were to argue all applications before the plea court.

Through his lawyer John Khaminwa, Nyakundi faulted Lessit for ordering him to take a plea when several applications they filed have not been heard.

The DPP is yet to withdraw the manslaughter charges against the lawayer at a Kiambu court, which is the major bone of contention.