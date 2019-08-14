KDF officer found dead in Mtongwe

A Kenya Defence Forces officer was found dead in Mtongwe, Likoni on Sunday night.

The body of the officer, whose name is yet to confirmed by the military authorities, was found charred with petrol cans beside it, near a drinking den.

Mombasa police commander Johnstone Ipara said the officer might have committed suicide.

“There are no signs of any struggle. Let us wait for post-mortem exams to get the real cause of death,” Ipara said.

He said that residents who live near the scene are being interrogated to give an account of what might have transpired.

“He was well known in the area,” a resident, who lives near Kenya Nay servant quarters said in confidence.

In May, a KDF officer identified as Kibet attacked a colleague identified as Kimutai, snatched his G3 rifle and shot him thrice, killing him before turning the gun on himself at Mtongwe Navy Base.

The shooting came a month after Likoni police station deputy OCS shot dead a woman at a bar before killing himself using his pistol.

Reports had suggested the top cop was in a relationship with a woman who was also allegedly seeing a KDF officer.

