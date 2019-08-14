Heineken loses appeal against Sh1.7 billion payout

The High Court has declined to stop execution of a judgement requiring Heineken East Africa Company to pay Maxam Limited Sh1.7 billion in a distribution row.

Heineken had moved to court seeking stay of execution orders pending their appeal.

Lawyers representing Heineken on Tuesday argued the company has no assets.

"We have filed a notice of appeal and we shall be prosecuting it expeditiously. We ask the court to come at the earliest day to have the matter heard. During that period, we pray that a stay be granted and we are ready to provide security," they said.

However, lawyer Philip Nyachoti representing local distributor Maxam said Heineken has deliberately declined to obey the orders issued by Justice James Makau last month.

“This is impunity by the company. They deliberately decided not to obey the orders issued on July 29. Defendants should comply with the orders before the stay is issued,” Nyachoti argued.

Justice Wilfrida Okwani, however, declined to grant the beer makers any orders and directed that they serve their application to the respondents.

The matter will be heard on September 17.

Last month, Justice Makau awarded Maxam Sh1,799,978,868 as special damages for loss of business after its distribution agreement was terminated.

The judge ruled that termination of the contract dated May 21, 2013 by Heineken East Africa and Heineken International B.V was unlawful, irregular, unprocedural and therefore null.