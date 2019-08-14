GSU officer accused of killing colleague detained further

The GSU officer accused of shooting his colleague near Wilson Airport has been detained at ATPU headquarters for six days pending investigations.

The court yesterday detained Samson Nesco following a request by the prosecution to allow more time for investigations. Anti-Terrorism Police Unit had requested for 21 days.

Nesco pleaded guilty to losing a firearm on July 27 and said he will give a statement on how he lost several rounds of ammunitions. He had earlier been detained for 14 days at a Nairobi police station.

However, preliminary probe revealed Nesco allegedly shot dead his colleague, constable Stephen Mukangi, and later faked it on an attack by unknown gunmen. In a statement, the DCI said a forensic analysis placed Nesco at the scene of crime.

In his report, Nesco said that they had been assigned to man Tower 2 at Wilson Airport. They were approached by two individuals dressed in GSU uniform. The two allegedly sought their help over a broken-down police vehicle on the Southern by-pass.

Upon reaching the bypass, two other officers, allegedly from GSU, joined the four and attacked Nesco and the deceased. His AK-47 rifle was snatched from him, prompting him to run for his life.

In its application, ATPU sought to investigate Nesco over the murder, conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, loss of firearm and ammunition and commission of a terrorist act.

