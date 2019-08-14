CORRIDORS OF POWER

THERE is anxiety among the staff at the Law Society of Kenya secretariat. Why? As the LSK annual conference kicks off at Pride Inn Hotel in Mombasa, the staff, who are already in the Coastal city, have yet to be paid their allowances. This was also the case last year when the secretariat personnel, the nerve centre of the society, were paid the penultimate day. In fact, it’s whispered the money was only released after a go-slow. Council members, on the other hand, are reportedly paid on time. The claims come at a time the society has been put on the spot for doublespeak. For instance, the LSK is pushing the government to pay a non-practising allowance to advocates. However, it pays no such allowance. The LSK also bashed Parliament for having no facility for lactating mothers, yet it also lacks such facilities.