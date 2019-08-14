CA director general to stay in office past contract

Communications Authority of Kenya director-general Francis Wangusi will remain in office pending the hearing of a case filed by the Consumers Federation of Kenya.

Wangusi's contract expires on August 22. But Justice Maureen Onyango on Tuesday directed that he continues to to be in office because the authority has no board.

The Consumers Federation of Kenya (Cofek) wants the court to stop the recruitment of a new director-general. In an application, through lawyer Henry Kurauaka, it has named the Attorney General, the CA, the Public Service Commission and Wangusi as the respondents and interested parties.

Cofek wants the case expedited. In court documents, Kurauka claims the CA purported to illegally conduct the recruitment without a legitimate board, contrary to the law.

"It's desirous and in the absolute public interest that this court intervenes to allow for an immediate stop to the unlawful purported recruitment of the successor to the current director," he argued.

He urged the court to protect the public interest and the Constitution and specifically protect the interests of both the market and the consumers of ICT services.

Cofek adds that unless the matter is heard and determined, consumers of ICT services, which include national security and mobile money transfers, will suffer irreparable damage.

They say the CA board is responsible for appointing, reappointing, extending a contract and or terminating the contract of a director general.

