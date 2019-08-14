Aukot wins as court allows Punguza Mizigo debate

County assemblies can now go ahead to debate Punguza Mizigo Bill after a judge set aside an earlier order.

Judge John Mativo said he was compelled to dismiss the application for non- attendance. David Kamau Ngari who filed the case challenging debating of the Bill was not in court to prosecute it, the judge noted.

In his reply, Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot said those opposing Punguza Mizigo Bill ought to have waited for its enactment by the county assemblies then challenge it in court.

Aukot faulted Ngari and International Economic Law Centre for contesting a bill that is still a draft.

“To challenge that which is still a draft bill is not justifiable since, in essence, they are challenging that which does not exist,” he said.

Aukot was responding to a petition filed by the two who managed to obtain orders last month stopping the 47 county assemblies from debating and approving a Bill fronted by Thirdway Alliance Kenya party, popularly known as Punguza Mizigo.

The two petitioners claimed the Bill was procured through deceit and illegalities since the signatures were not genuine. Further, they said the uniformity of the signatures raised the question of authenticity and reliability of the signed forms.

Ngari in his affidavit said the verification process of the signatures was impossible because the electoral body does not have a source of specimen signatures for comparison.