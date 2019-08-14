Artists received Sh80m in royalties, Copyright Board confirms

The Kenya Copyright Board on Wednesday confirmed that artists received millions in royalties distributed by the Kenya Music Copyright Society, Performance Rights Society of Kenya and the Kenya Association of Music Producers.

The Copyright Board said the three bodies distributed a total of sh80 million to their members.

"This is to confirm that the three music collective management organization licensed by the Kenya copyright board in 2019 have distributed royalties from the collection of the second quarter of the year, April-June 2019," the board said in a statement.

According to the copyright board, the amount distributed represented 68 per cent of the total income of sh118 million jointly collected by the three CMOs.

The board said the amount represents a shortfall of 2 per cent from the 70 per cent level set by the KECOBO Board of directors as preconditioned for licensing of the three societies.

The board added that it remained committed to reaching their target in the course of the subsequent distribution this year.