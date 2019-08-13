PULL AND PUSH

Wiper MCAs deny being saboteurs, want Ngilu to put her Narc house in order

Governor accused of conducting the affairs of Kitui county without due regard to law

In Summary

• New leader of the minority had complained that Wiper MCAs were using their numerical strength to undermine Ngilu

• He charged Wiper reps with serving personal interests at the expense of the people who elected them

by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
News
13 August 2019 - 07:52
Kitui County Assembly majority leader Peter Kilonzo speaking to the media on June 27this year.
NO SABOTAGE Kitui County Assembly majority leader Peter Kilonzo speaking to the media on June 27this year.
Image: Musembi Nzengu

Kitui Wiper MCAs are not development saboteurs – they only want the county's Narc administration to govern responsibly, according to Majority leader Peter Kilonzo.

Kilonzo on Monday told his minority counterpart Alex Nganga to clean the Narc house and stop accusing Wiper MCAs of sabotage.

“Nganga is not genuine. As the new minority leader, we expect him to ensure his Narc party administration runs the affairs of Kitui County according to the rule of the law. We want to see that happen for the good of the people of Kitui,” he said.

Kilonzo was reacting to Nganga's complaint that Wiper MCAs were using their numerical strength to undermine and cripple projects of the Charity Ngilu-led county government.

The minority leader said in a statement on Sunday that Wiper MCAs were opposed to the Kitui  County Textile Centre and Ballast Crusher projects.

He took the minority leader’s slot from John Kisangau who resigned on Thursday last week. 

He charged that the Wiper reps served personal interests at the expense of the people who elected them.

But Kilonzo said: “He knows that it is not Wiper MCAs but the majority of ward representatives in the Kitui Assembly. We are not amused with the way Ngilu’s administration is conducting the affairs of Kitui county without due regard to law and procedure.” 

He gave the example of the multi-million-shilling Kitui County Textile Centre and the Stone Crusher projects that were started and are allegedly ran without any legal framework or policy.

“Can we be told what law governs the operation of Kicotec? Who runs it and what is the project's bank account and whose is paid the business proceeds money? That is why we demand that things must be done according to law and procedure,” he said.

