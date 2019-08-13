Wendy doesn't need financial help, only guidance - Joe Mwangi

I confiscated Wendy's phone because the internet was corrupting the young girl's morals, her ex-manager Joe Mwangi has said.

In an interview with Ebru TV on Sunday evening, the former teenage acrobat manager narrated how he had been monitoring Wendy's internet usage before taking her phone.

"All this story does not have to do with money. In April I was with Wendy in Mombasa and you cannot imagine what she had been doing with her phone. That's why I took it," he said.

Asked to disclose what inappropriate content Waeni was browsing, Mwangi said, "Wacha nisiseme (let me not reveal) but imagine what can make me confiscate a child's phone?" he chuckled.

Mwangi said after he confiscated the globally-recognised gymnast's phone he arranged for a meeting with the mother to explain why he took the phone.

"I showed Wendy's mum what her child was browsing but the mother insisted I give her back the phone. She would monitor her herself. I refused and this is what triggered Wendy to go lament on JKL," he said.

The teenage acrobat on Wednesday last week on JKL lamenting on how her ex-manager exploited her.

The globally-recognised gymnast and Unicef Ambassador said she performed across the world, but Mwangi did not give her or her family a penny.

She blamed her ex-manager for making away with all the money.

“I have performed all over the world but I’ve never gotten a penny from it and that is because of my previous manager [Joe Mwangi]. I live n a single room in Huruma with my mother,” Wendy said.

Wendy said that Mwangi also locked her out of all her social media accounts and sometimes made controversial posts that left many followers unimpressed and questioned her morals.

“It’s really so sad when people tell me I’m rude, I am a brat because I post things on Instagram which I don’t really know. I don’t have access to my social media accounts. It’s Joe Mwangi who controls them,” she said.