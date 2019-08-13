Two prison officials arrested with cocaine

In a tweet shared by the DCI, the two suspects, Boniface Korir and William Chengo were also found in possession of ammunition without authority.

Their arrest comes a day after a senior police officer in Lamu was held by detectives over a similar incident.

Chief Inspector Shadrack Mumo who is the OCS for the Kizingitini police station was held in connection with the release of a massive consignment of drugs that had just been nabbed by officers.

He is said to have received a Sh50,000 bribe to release the haul and the owner, a wanted drug kingpin in the region.