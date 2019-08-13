Two airline workers deny stealing soda worth Sh3,400

by CLAUSE MASIKA
13 August 2019 - 00:00
Two airline employees have been charged with stealing 21 bottles of soda worth  Sh3,400 from Wilson Airport.

Samson Waithaka and Geoffrey Wambani denied the offence before Kibera senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto and were freed on Sh400,000 bond each. 

The Silverstone Airline Company employees are said to have stolen the soda and hidden it at a kiosk on July 19. 

They were arrested after a tip-off to their managing director. 

The case will be heard on October 29.

