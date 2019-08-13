Siaya MCAs to appear before EACC over Sh8.2m Uganda trip

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has started the process of grilling 41 Siaya Members of the County Assembly who were summoned over a trip to Uganda.

Four MCAs are expected to visit the EACC offices in Kisumu by the end of day Tuesday and the rest are expected to visit by the end of the week.

The alleged trip is said to have cost the county government Sh8.2 million.

The MCAs are also said to have received Sh200,000 each during the trip.

The MCAs have been asked to bring, with them their original travel documents (passport) which they used during the said trip in February.

In June, the EACC began investigations into alleged corruption involving Siaya county assembly projects.

The projects include the construction of the Siaya County Assembly complex and the purchase and compensation for the land where the complex is located.

In a letter seen by the Star dated May 21, the commission wrote to the county assembly clerk requesting documents following complaints filed with the agency.

The commission’s Western region boss Ignatius Wekesa signed the letter.

It stated that the anti-corruption agency had received allegations of irregular procurement and misappropriation of public funds.

“For us to conduct an investigation to its logical conclusion, kindly but urgently provide all the original documents in relation to this project,” reads part of the letter copied to the Siaya Assembly Speaker.

The commission also needs documents for the process of purchase of land for speaker's residence, the members of the assembly's trip to Uganda for training and the purchase of the county assembly mace.

Others include legal fees paid for interpretation of Section 35 of the County Government Act.

The documents were to be provided on or before May 28.