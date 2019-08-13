Safaricom ordered to reinstate Itumbi's number

Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku has lifted the orders restraining Safaricom from registering Dennis Itumbi line.

This is after the trial magistrate was told by Itumbi's lawyer that the Director of Criminal Investigations had written to Safaricom to register Itumbi's Safaricom number having done investigations.

Meanwhile, the hearing for the case where Itumbi was charged with a letter that claimed that a section of cabinet secretaries and a politician from Mount Kenya were planning to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto will proceed on September 2 and 3, 2019.

The State House director of digital and new media was last month charged with making a false document without authority and publishing a false statement.

He was also charged with reprogramming a mobile phone.

The prosecution did not oppose his release on bail but asked for stringent bond terms.

The prosecution also asked the court to bar Itumbi from publishing anything on social media related to this case.

As a condition for his release, the court asked that his passport be deposited in the court.