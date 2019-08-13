Police launch investigations in to man's sudden death

Police in Ol Kalou are investigating the sudden death of a 33-year-old man from Munyeki location, Nyandarua Central subcounty.

Chief Kiongo Kimani yesterday told the Star that Timothy Kariuki was discovered dead in the morning by his father who reported the matter to his office.

Kariuki’s father said his son appeared drunk on Sunday evening, thus went to check on him when he did not wake up only to find him dead. Kimani said Kariuki lived alone after he reportedly separated with his wife sometimes back.

This was echoed by Nyandarua Central deputy subcounty police Commander Florence Karimi.

“His father said he spent the day drunk and has a history of illness not disclosed by the family," she said

Karimi said the body was in good shape and no substance was found in the house. She said the matter has been put under investigations and a post-mortem will be conducted.

The body was moved by police to J.M.Kariuki Memorial Hospital mortuary.