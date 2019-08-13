Police boss denies Punjani has 19 armed cop bodyguards

In Summary

• A six-hour search of Punjani's house for narcotics on Monday only yielded a roll of bhang.

by ANDREW KASUKU
News
13 August 2019 - 18:33
Ali Pujani, Abdulsalam Akasha with laywer Francis Kadima at the Mombasa law court during a past hearing.
Ali Pujani, Abdulsalam Akasha with laywer Francis Kadima at the Mombasa law court during a past hearing.
Image: FILE

Police have denied reports that tycoon Ali Punjani has 19 armed cop bodyguards.

Mombasa police commander Johnstone Ipara on Tuesday said, "Let the reporter tell us who were the police officers, from which station and when they were assigned to guard Punjani."

Punjani was a close associate of Ibrahim and Baktash Akasha, who are awaiting sentencing over a sophisticated drug cartel.

During the Akashas' trial, a US court heard that the two had immersed influence and had repeatedly bribed police officers to buy their freedom.

A six-hour search of Punjani's house for narcotics on Monday only yielded a roll of bhang.

Three foreigners, including his Nepalese third wife Karki Suhmija, 24, will record statements at Nyali police station and be arraigned for giving false information to police.

Others are Shiva Bashyal,30, and Indian Maloj Rom.

Police found Sh57,010 in Shiva's room and a roll of bhang.

Police said the three have made frequent trips to Tanzania which were suspect.

This year, several Tanzanian heroin traffickers have been nabbed in Kisauni and their cases are ongoing at Mombasa Law Court.

Two caretakers are also being questioned and will record statements after lying to police they didn't have keys to the house during the Monday raid.

Ipara said the search would extend to other houses belonging to Punjani and his associates.

Police raid home of Akasha associate Ali Punjani day after Matiang'i declares war on drugs

Mombasa Police Commander says he believes drugs sold in house.
Counties
1 day ago

Cops raid Punjani's imposing Mombasa home

Officers deploy sniffer dogs to search extensive residence on the shores of the Indian Ocean
News
19 hours ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ANDREW KASUKU
News
13 August 2019 - 18:33

Most Popular

  1. Corridors of Power
    18h ago Corridors of Power

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Sumac, a first-rising bank that grew from selling hope
    1d ago Big Read

  4. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

Latest Videos