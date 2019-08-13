Patient killed in Nanyuki hospital won't get a cent

A man who was killed by a fellow patient at Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital will not be compensated, the Health Ministry has said.

The ministry had ordered investigations into the January 25 attack to ascertain if there was negligence on the part of the hospital.

This is after Ronny Kaburu Maingi, 42, from Kiambogo in Buuri constituency, was killed by a patient suffering from mental illness.

Maingi had been admitted to the hospital on January 22. Six other patients and two nurses on duty were also injured.

A report by Laikipia Health executive Lenai Kamario showed Maingi died after he was hit with a metal rod.

“The assailant was admitted for treatment of hypertension and an episode of convulsions. These conditions are not associated with violence, hence his admission into a general ward,” Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said.

The CAS said the sudden onset of violence by the patient was unexpected.

Aman said on that particular night at around 11.30pm, the attacker developed sudden violent behaviour and attacked other patients and nurses.

“Given that the attack occurred at midnight, the response to subdue the assailant by the hospital staff and the police was swift. There was, therefore, no negligence on the part of the hospital,” Aman added.

The ministry engaged the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board and a team from the directorate of standards and quality assurance policy and regulation on June 13 to undertake investigation and compile a report.