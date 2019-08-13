Our lives are in danger, judges and magistrates say

Judges and magistrates have urged the state to give them enough security as their lives are at risk.

They say some of them have been attacked or intimidated in the line of duty.

Speaking to the Star, the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association secretary general Derrick Kuto said in many cases they have to devise clever ways to stay safe.

Kuto said a magistrate was attacked in Nyanza last week after delivering a judgment.

He said the Judicial Service Commission should either give them security or increase their salary so that they employ their own security.

“We are living in danger. We don’t have security and that’s is why I am urging the state, the JSC to do something about the issue. Our college was attacked in Nyanza and he was only saved by Good Samaritan,” Kuto said.

Kuto said some magistrates earn little and cannot hire private security.

The magistrate urged politicians to stop interfering with and threatening magistrates and dictating to the chief justice.

“I heard a certain politician urging the CJ to interdict a certain magistrate. Let him concentrate on politics because the CJ is a wise man. He is not easily swayed,” Kuto said.

He said the association will still remain firm and fight for the welfare of magistrates and judges.