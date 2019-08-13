Lake Region Economic Bloc CEO Abala Wanga resigns

The Lake Region Economic Bloc CEO Abala Wanga has resigned.

The move comes as a double blow for the regional bloc following the death of its vice-chairperson Joyce Laboso who was buried last week.

Abala confirmed to the Star that he had resigned and will be leaving the office by Friday this week.

He said that after thorough consultations he decided to resign and go back to his previous job as Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o's advisor.

“After extensive consultation with Governor Nyong'o and the LREB CEO Wycliffe Oparanya, I decide to resign and go back to my initial position within the county after putting up structures in place for the bloc,”Abala noted.

This comes barely weeks after media reports that the bloc CEO Wycliffe Oparanya was contemplating resigning from his position and concentrate on his other duties of Council of Governors Chairman and Kakamega Governor.

However, Oparanya in his twitter handle denied the allegation stating that he was in the bloc to stay.

“I have noted widespread distortion in a section of the press on the statement I made last week on my leadership at the Lake Region Economic Bloc. Some said I have quit as the chairman. My response is, I'm going nowhere,” read his twitter handle.

The bloc brings together 14 members which include Kakamega, Bomet, Bungoma, Busiam, Homa Bay, Kericho, Kisii, Kisumu, Migori, Nandi, Nyamira, Siaya, Trans Nzoia and Vihiga.

The bloc is currently engaged in negotiation with three institutions for a deal that will see them buy shares worth Sh2.8 billion in one of the banks.

They opted for the move instead of starting their own bank to avoid running into challenges of raising equity which could delay the process.

Already nine counties have ratified the Lake Region Economic Bloc Bill 2018, with five other counties yet to pass the bill.