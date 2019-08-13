STEPPED DOWN

Former Raila aide Eliud Owalo resigns from ODM

In Summary

•Owalo's move, however, comes amid speculations he will be contesting in the forthcoming by-election for Kibra constituency after the death of former MP Ken Okoth.

• He said that his resignation should be followed by an instant removal of his name from the ODM Partry Membership Register.

by PATRICK VIDIJA Photo Journalist
News
13 August 2019 - 11:44
Eliud Owalo during a past rally in Kibra.
Eliud Owalo during a past rally in Kibra.
Image: FILE

Eliud Owalo has officially resigned as a member of the Orange Democratic Movement.

The Nairobi-based management consultant formerly served as ODM's strategist and Raila's aide in the 2013 General Elections.

He was also in NASA's secretariat in the run-up to the 2017 election.

 
 

In a letter to ODM's Secretary General and the Registrar of Political Parties dated Tuesday, Owalo said that his resignation should be followed by an instant removal of his name from the ODM Partry Membership Register.

"It is with great regret that I write to inform you that I have with immediate effect relinquished my membership of the ODM Party," read part of his letter.

"My resignation is informed by the fact that my political ideology, convictions and belief no longer has convergence or depict and congruence and common denominator with that of the ODM party, its value orientation and practices."

Owalo said, as a result, there is no 'iota of enthusiasm' remaining in him to warrant his continued stay in the party.

His move, however, comes amid speculations he will be contesting in the forthcoming by-election for the Kibra constituency after the death of former MP Ken Okoth.

Owalo also unsuccessfully contested for the same position in the 2013 elections but his ambition was cut short after he lost in the nominations.

More:

Eliud Owalo accuses Raila of imposing Rosemary Odinga on Kibra

Raila Odinga's former aide Eliud Owalo is on a war path with the family of the ODM leader, which he has accused ofplanning to rig him out of a ...
News
2 years ago

Eliud Owalo confident of Kibra win despite missing name in ODM register

There was tension at the Kibra constituency on Sunday after MP aspirant Eliud Owalo found his name missing in ODM's voter register.Owalo was told ...
News
2 years ago

Owalo blames Raila for Kibra loss, will not vie for MP seat

Eliud Owalo has blamed NASA leader Raila Odinga for his loss in the KIbra MP nominations and accused him of having "parochial political interests" ...
News
2 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by PATRICK VIDIJA Photo Journalist
News
13 August 2019 - 11:44

Most Popular

  1. Corridors of Power
    12h ago Corridors of Power

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Sumac, a first-rising bank that grew from selling hope
    1d ago Big Read

  4. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos