Former Raila aide Eliud Owalo resigns from ODM

Eliud Owalo has officially resigned as a member of the Orange Democratic Movement.

The Nairobi-based management consultant formerly served as ODM's strategist and Raila's aide in the 2013 General Elections.

He was also in NASA's secretariat in the run-up to the 2017 election.

In a letter to ODM's Secretary General and the Registrar of Political Parties dated Tuesday, Owalo said that his resignation should be followed by an instant removal of his name from the ODM Partry Membership Register.

"It is with great regret that I write to inform you that I have with immediate effect relinquished my membership of the ODM Party," read part of his letter.

"My resignation is informed by the fact that my political ideology, convictions and belief no longer has convergence or depict and congruence and common denominator with that of the ODM party, its value orientation and practices."

Owalo said, as a result, there is no 'iota of enthusiasm' remaining in him to warrant his continued stay in the party.

His move, however, comes amid speculations he will be contesting in the forthcoming by-election for the Kibra constituency after the death of former MP Ken Okoth.

Owalo also unsuccessfully contested for the same position in the 2013 elections but his ambition was cut short after he lost in the nominations.