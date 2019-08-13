Enhance war on drugs, Muslim leaders tell government

Muslim leaders in Mombasa are skeptical about the renewed government efforts to rid the Coast of drugs and crime.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’ i on Sunday promised results in the war on drugs saying Kenyans are tired of many threats and empty promises.

Shortly after his announcement, Kizingitini police boss Shadrack Mumo was arrested after allegedly releasing a drug trafficking suspect.

The suspect was let go with a huge consignment of narcotic drugs that had just been netted at the Mtangawanda jetty in Lamu East on Sunday at dawn.

On Monday, Muslim leaders led by businessman-cum-politician Suleiman Shahbal said the government must do more to show it is serious this time.

Shahbal said the government has created doubts about its willingness to fight drugs at the Coast owing to past experiences.

“This problem is much more serious than one OCS. The government has all along known who the drug dealers are. We want to see action. One OCS is a good start but not the solution,” Shahbal said.

He spoke after the Eid-ul-Adha prayers at the RG Ngala Primary School grounds.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir said many people complain about the release of drug trafficking suspects immediately they are arrested.

“What hurts more is where one is arrested for not carrying a national ID card and will not be given bond or bail at the police station but a drug trafficking suspect will. It is not acceptable,” he said.

Nassir said the government should immediately freeze the accounts of the suspects and block all their mobile money transaction facilities.

He attended the prayers at the RG Ngala Primary School ground.

The two, alongside Chief Kadhi Ahmed Muhdhar, said Mombasa’s economy has been negatively affected by a crime whose roots are drug trafficking and abuse.

They said youth unemployment caused by insecurity and school dropouts have links to drugs.

It is getting worse by the day, Shahbal noted.

“The government has to be serious this time and deal with this drugs issue once and for all,” said Shahbal.

Nassir said insecurity at the Coast has been a longstanding problem but it is only now that the government has woken up to realise how damaging it is.

He, however, said there are many youths who have been rehabilitated due to interventions by leaders.

He said the matter has social aspects to it and asked parents to do more to ensure the war is won this time around.

“The cause is always from home,” he said.

Chief Kadhi Muhdhar said security starts with individuals.