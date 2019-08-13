NO APOLOGY

Clerk dismisses LSK as busybody without mandate

In Summary

• Lawyers lobby accused of advocating the breach of the law.

• LSK sought apology to Kwale MP over her August 7ejection from the chamber. 

by MOSES ODHIAMBO Political Writer
News
13 August 2019 - 07:55
Kwale woman representative Zuleikha Juma addresses locals at Mwereni Secondary school.
Image: /FILE

The Law Society of Kenya has been accused of being a busybody that abrogates itself the powers of policing institutions without a mandate.

National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai dismissed as ridiculous the LSK's demand that Parliament apologises to Kwale MP Zulekha Hassan for ejecting her from the debating chamber for bringing her baby along.

Sialai said the LSK was advocating the breach of the law.

“We note with regret that of late LSK has abrogated itself the power of policing Parliament even when no law has given them that imagined role. It is becoming a busybody, to say the least.”

The Kwale MP was last Wednesday asked to leave the chambers after the Speaker ruled her out of order.

The Standing Orders obligate the Speaker to order a member who conducts himself or herself in a disorderly manner to leave the chamber.

Sialai reiterated that at no time was Zulekha removed or manhandled while leaving the chamber as LSK alleged.

Like any other self-regulating body, he said, the Constitution provides that Parliament shall put in place rules guiding its business and proceedings.

“It is therefore unfortunate for LSK to issue an alarming statement without ascertaining facts on what transpired in the chamber on the material day,” the clerk added.

The LSK had said that the MP’s removal was unfair and discriminatory to not only to herself but also to the infant and demanded an apology to the legislator.

Parliament has since revamped its creche - which despite its existence, was underused.

The facility has cots and baby changing rooms, among other facilities for use by breastfeeding mothers and to accommodate their nannies. 

