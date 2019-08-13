Blind MCA wants jobs advertised in Braille

An nominated MCA in Embu has called upon the county government to advertise job vacancies in Braille to enable blind residents to get them.

Bernard Kandia lamented that virtually impaired persons in Embu are locked out of jobs which are advertised in local dailies.

He regretted that the assembly had rubbished his petition to the County Assembly Committee on Administration, Public Service and Devolution seeking to have the executive to recruit people living with disabilities.

“Mr Speaker Sir People with disabilities have always been discriminated in employmen. The blind never know when vacancies are advertised. I request they be printed in Braille,” Kandia said.

He criticised the county government for failing to employ a single person living with disability since devolution started in 2013.

He said over the years and the Embu administration has been as discriminatory, insensitive and heartless towards the physically challenged persons.

Speaking at the assembly on Thursday Kandia questioned why the county government had not considered persons with disability in the consideration for appointment in the new County Public Service Board, the Municipal Board, the County Revenue Authority, the Investment and Industrial Corporation, county cabinet and all senior positions in the County Executive.