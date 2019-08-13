WANTED BUSINESS MOGUL

Billionaire Humphrey Kariuki steps down after tax evasion case

In Summary

• Kariuki is wanted by sleuths for evading tax payment amounting to Sh41.5 billion.

• Police have traced Kariuki in London as the State seeks an international arrest warrant and a freeze on his assets.

by ABDI RIZACK Radar Journalist
News
13 August 2019 - 12:53
Mozambique’s Energy minister Ernesto Tonela with Humphrey Kariuki at a past MoU signing ceremony in Maputo, Mozambique.
Image: FILE

Wanted billionaire Humphrey Kariuki has stepped down as the chairman of Janus Continental Group, the board of the company announced.

Earlier last week DPP Noordin Haji called for his arrest and other directors of WOW beverages and Africa Spirits over tax evasion, forgery and possession of unaccustomed and possession of counterfeit goods.

 

DPP has also indicated that the directors of the beverage companies evaded tax payment and committed fraud contravening section 104 and 105 of the Tax Procedures Act.

 

Kariuki is wanted by sleuths for evading tax payment amounting to Sh41.5 billion.

Police have traced Kariuki in London as the State seeks an international arrest warrant and a freeze on his assets.

More to follow...

