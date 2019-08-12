600 MILLION ANNUALLY

State plans to plant 2bn trees in three years, says Tobiko

This means planting more than 600 million trees every year in the next three years

by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI Correspondent, Nyeri
News
12 August 2019 - 00:00
Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Kikuyu elder Wambugu Nyamu and Environment CS Keriako Tobiko in Mt Kenya Forest on Saturday when the CS handed over a 100-acre shrine to Kikuyu elders
CONSERVATION: Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Kikuyu elder Wambugu Nyamu and Environment CS Keriako Tobiko in Mt Kenya Forest on Saturday when the CS handed over a 100-acre shrine to Kikuyu elders
Image: EUTYCAS MUCHIRI

The government wants two billion tree seedlings planted by 2022, Environment CS Keriako Tobiko has said.

This means planting more than 600 million trees every year in the next three years.

 Tobiko urged stakeholders to join hands and establish an indigenous trees nursery so that learning institutions, the Kenya Forest Service and the government can be buying the trees.

He spoke during the inauguration ceremony of a Kikuyu Shrine at the foot of Mt Kenya in Narumoru.

He said in October he will launch the planting of trees in the forest.

Tobiko urged residents to educate Kenyans on the importance of planting trees and castigate those destroying forests.

“Also help us to talk to the young people, women and learning institutions on the importance of conserving the environment,” he said.

The CS said people should be allowed to continue with prayers at the mountain without being harassed as they wait for the relevant papers to be processed.

He directed Chief Conservator of Forests Julius Kamau to ensure the processing of the documents is expedited.

Elders had complained that their colleagues who had previously visited the hill to pray were arrested and fined. The elders thanked the government for allowing them to access the shrine. The 100-acre shrine was received by over 10 elders led by chief priest Mathenge Iregi.

Tobiko told the community that they were now free to conduct their traditional prayers in the forest.

“You can come here and worship our God and conduct traditional cultural spiritual rites and sacrifices. The government has now allowed you to do that,” he announced.

He, however, warned them against doing business, building permanent structures, farming or using the shrine for political purposes.

He urged elders to plant indigenous trees around the shrine to make it a traditional indigenous botanical garden where people can be getting medicinal trees.

The coordinator of the event, Wambugu Nyamu, said this was in fulfilment of the over 2,590 years promise by the ancestors of the community that they will build an altar for God.

Nyamu said everyone in the Kikuyu community, including Christians, can be conducting their prayers there. More than 90 per cent of the community practice  Christianity, he said.

“Anyone who would like to come and pray at this shrine can do so except on the special site set aside for offering sacrifices,” he said.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega hailed the move, saying the wishes of the Kikuyu ancestors have been fulfilled.

He said the construction of such shrines is going on all over the country.

 

