Put your house in order, SDA told

Nyando MP Jared Okello has called for a speedy resolution to the ongoing dispute at Maxwell SDA church in Nairobi.

The leadership wrangle at the church has been ongoing for months now. Last Saturday, hundreds of worshipers turned were away and redirected to St George's High School.

Okello noted that the church has become an eyesore.

He asked all SDA faithful all over the world to take a day to fast for Maxwell SDA church.

Okello said the disagreement took a tribal angle.

"I am appealing to the warring factions to shelve their selfish considerations and ordinances for the good of the church and the gospel," he said.

Okello also reached out to his fellow MPs who profess the Adventist faith to meet warring camps separately and later together to address the concerns.

He told the church leaders their disagreements should not be resolved in courts of law.

Instead, parties should be encouraged to exhaust internal arrangements to find solutions.

“The dispute in Maxwell is primarily a matter internal to the church fraternity and so I am awake to the fact that we must exercise much caution not to get involved or to take sides in the debate on which side of the combatants have merits,” he said.

The MP added that the state should not enter the fray by taking sides with any of the warring factions.