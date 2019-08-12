Private workers back move to arm security guards

Private security guards have supported the government regulations aimed at improving their working conditions.

Kenya National Private Workers Union Secretary-General Isaac Andabwa on Friday said the Private Security Regulatory Authority has good plans for the sector.

Andabwa, however, noted that much focus has been put on the issuance of guns to the guards at the expense of other good tidings in the regulation.

"Guards need to be armed in the efforts to boost the country's security," he said, adding that there is a spirited campaign to criminalise issuance of guns to the guards.

Arming guards will be advantageous both to them and the employer, he said.

The secretary general, who spoke in Kisumu when he met a number of guards, said the Act talks about tools of the trade.

He stated not all the gadgets will be issued to a guard but will be done on need basis analysis, putting into consideration the assignment.

The guards to be identified for the issuance of the gadgets will be taken for training to conform to the requirements, Andabwa said.

He said the authority should not be criticised since "it is not about the guns but the regulations which also address a number of issues including remuneration and insurance".

The union's national organising secretary Thomas Kiptoo said the good plans the government is initiating in the sector should not be eroded by selfish individuals.

Kiptoo said guards are not criminals and issuance of the guns to them is a step further to deal with criminal elements in the country.

