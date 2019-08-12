Police boss Owino accuses ODM of denying him IG post

Police spokesman Charles Owino has claimed that his support for the newly elected Ugenya MP Dave Ochieng cost him the opportunity to be appointed the “Inspector General”.

Owino said his determination to go against the grain and support Ochieng, who vied on an MDG ticket, instead of Chris Karan of ODM in the just concluded Ugenya by-election, scuttled his chances of being appointed to the lucrative position.

The vocal police commissioner was speaking on Saturday at Yogo village, Ugenya constituency during the burial of his sister Rosabella Owino.

The police chief claimed he received information from ODM top brigade that they would frustrate his ambitions of inheriting the IG position if he supported Ochieng of MDG against Karan of ODM.

“Yes I did not get that top position because I supported Ochieng,” added Owino while addressing Siaya governor Cornel Rasanga who, together with Senator James Orengo, led the campaigns for ODM candidate.

Owino likened Ochieng to his younger brother adding that he has no regrets for failure to get the position.

“Ochieng is like my younger brother, I love him in a bad way even if you put a gun in front of me and Ochieng, I will just shove it aside and soldier on towards Ochieng,” added Owino amid ululation from mourners.

Owino, who addressed governor Rasanga as his “father”, called for unity amongst leaders in the county irrespective of political inclination.

Separately, Siaya county police commander Francis Kooli called on the public to marry women police officers to foster unity and coexistence in the community.

Kooli said female police officers are like any other married women who seek love and comfort unlike the perceived notion that they are tough and unmanageable.

The police chief spoke at Jaramogi Oginga grounds on Saturday during a public outreach with the public, women police officers and IPOA.